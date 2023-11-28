Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 28, 2023 Deals Nov 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 All About Love by bell hooks Get This Deal $1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu Get This Deal $2.99 Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton Get This Deal $1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $1.99 The Hating Game by Sally Thorne Get This Deal $4.99 The Wicked Years Complete Collection by Gregory Maguire Get This Deal $2.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Hanging City by Charlie N. Holmberg Get This Deal $2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 We the Animals by Justin Torres Get This Deal $2.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae Get This Deal $1.99 Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan Get This Deal $2.99 Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford Get This Deal $2.99 Someone Else's Life by Lyn Liao Butler Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Coming Out in December The 100 Notable Books of 2023, According to the New York Times 9 Fantastic Books Set in the 1980s This is the Word of the Year, According to Merriam-Webster The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of 2022 and 2023, Crunched The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times