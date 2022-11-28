Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 28, 2022 Deals Nov 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead Get This Deal $4.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley Get This Deal $2.99 When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $2.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb Get This Deal $2.99 Sundial by Catriona Ward Get This Deal $1.99 After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez Get This Deal $2.99 The Maidens by Alex Michaelides Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $0.99 The End of the World by Martin H. Greenberg Get This Deal $1.99 Nocturna by Maya Motayne Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning by Laura Bates Get This Deal $2.99 Gil's All Fright Diner by A. Lee Martinez Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi Get This Deal $4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain Get This Deal $2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess Bride by William Goldman Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years Words of Power: 8 Fantasy Books With Word-Based or Book-Based Magic Systems 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now I Read Nick Offerman's Favorite Books and Now I Love Him Even More Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite: Which Is Better For You? The Best Tablet For Reading: 2022 Picks