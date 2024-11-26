Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 26, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John BerendtGet This Deal$2.99Seven Days in June by Tia WilliamsGet This Deal $2.99How Far the Light Reaches by Sabrina ImblerGet This Deal$2.99Women of Good Fortune by Sophie WanGet This Deal $1.99Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees BrennanGet This Deal$1.99Cultish by Amanda MontellGet This Deal $1.99Catherine House by Elisabeth ThomasGet This Deal$2.99The Song of Achilles by Madeline MillerGet This Deal $1.99Stone Blind by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal$3.99Farewell, Amethystine by Walter MosleyGet This Deal $6.99This Strange Eventful History by Claire MessudGet This Deal$1.99Lucky Girl by Irene Muchemi-NdirituGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Tom Lake by Ann PatchettGet This Deal$2.99The Sentence by Louise EridrichGet This Deal $2.99The Great Divide by Cristina HenriquezGet This Deal$1.99Nothing To See Here by Kevin WilsonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Mountain in the Sea by Ray NaylerGet This Deal$4.99The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan CaseyGet This Deal $2.99Sing Me To Sleep by Gabi BurtonGet This Deal$6.99Pony Confidential by Christina LynchGet This Deal You Might Also Like NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 350+ of the Best Books of 2024 Trump Threatens to Sue Penguin Random House, and More Library News The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists