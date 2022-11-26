Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 26, 2022 Deals Nov 26, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui Get This Deal $2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor Get This Deal $4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain Get This Deal $3.99 Tokyo Dreaming by Emiko Jean Get This Deal $3.99 Trailblazer by Dorothy Butler Gilliam Get This Deal $1.99 Olive by Emma Gannon Get This Deal $2.99 They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman Get This Deal $2.99 Lost for Words by Edward St. Aubyn Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal $4.99 The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang Get This Deal $2.99 Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $2.99 Vicious by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years The Final Word: The Best Author Epitaphs The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022 The Best Black Friday Deals for Book Lovers 2022 Kindle Oasis vs. Paperwhite: Which Is Better For You?