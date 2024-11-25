Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 25, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Nov 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Sentence by Louise EridrichGet This Deal$2.99The Great Divide by Cristina HenriquezGet This Deal $1.99Nothing To See Here by Kevin WilsonGet This Deal$1.99Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean KwokGet This Deal $6.99Pony Confidential by Christina LynchGet This Deal$4.99The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan CaseyGet This Deal $6.99Love Can't Feed You by Cherry Lou SyGet This Deal$2.99Tom Lake by Ann PatchettGet This Deal $2.99The Mountain in the Sea by Ray NaylerGet This Deal$2.99Sing Me To Sleep by Gabi BurtonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99One Last Word by Suzanne ParkGet This Deal$6.99Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout by Cal NewportGet This Deal $4.99The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly JacksonGet This Deal$6.99There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif ShafakGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Guide Me Home by Attica LockeGet This Deal$3.99This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2) by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal $4.99Heir by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal$6.99Martyr! by Kaveh AkbarGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Biggest Book World News of the Week And the Best Books of 2024 Are...