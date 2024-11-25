Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 25, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Sentence

$2.99

The Sentence by Louise Eridrich
Get This Deal
The Great Divide

$2.99

The Great Divide by Cristina Henriquez
Get This Deal
Nothing To See Here

$1.99

Nothing To See Here by Kevin Wilson
Get This Deal
Searching for Sylvie Lee

$1.99

Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok
Get This Deal
Pony Confidential

$6.99

Pony Confidential by Christina Lynch
Get This Deal
The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean

$4.99

The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey
Get This Deal
Love Can't Feed You

$6.99

Love Can't Feed You by Cherry Lou Sy
Get This Deal
Tom Lake

$2.99

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
The Mountain in the Sea

$2.99

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
Get This Deal
Sing Me To Sleep

$2.99

Sing Me To Sleep by Gabi Burton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

One Last Word

$1.99

One Last Word by Suzanne Park
Get This Deal
Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout

$6.99

Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout by Cal Newport
Get This Deal
The Reappearance of Rachel Price

$4.99

The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
There Are Rivers in the Sky

$6.99

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Guide Me Home

$3.99

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke
Get This Deal
This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2)

$3.99

This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2) by Kennedy Ryan
Get This Deal
Heir

$4.99

Heir by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
Martyr!

$6.99

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Get This Deal