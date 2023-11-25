Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

We the Animals
$1.99 We the Animals by Justin Torres
The Days of Abandonment
$2.99 The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)
$2.99 Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) by L. C. Rosen
They All Fall Down
$2.99 They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall
I Shall Not Hate
$3.99 I Shall Not Hate by Izzeldin Abuelaish
Gigi, Listening
$3.99 Gigi, Listening by Chantel Guertin
In the Event of Love
$3.99 In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae
Endpapers
$1.99 Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Such A Fun Age
$1.99 Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Wanderers
$2.99 Wanderers by Chuck Wendig
Crazy Rich Asians
$1.99 Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Mother-Daughter Murder Night
$2.99 Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
Previous Daily Deals

The Dutch House
$1.99 The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
The Midnight Bargain
$1.99 The Midnight Bargain by C. L. Polk
Her Majesty's Royal Coven
$2.99 Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
Pageboy
$3.99 Pageboy by Elliot Page
