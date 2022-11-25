Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 25, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Four Agreements
$1.99 The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz
Educated
$2.99 Educated by Tara Westover
The Woman in the Library
$2.99 The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
The Devil in the White City
$2.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
The Sea-Ringed World
$2.99 The Sea-Ringed World by María García Esperón
Nettle & Bone
$2.99 Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Under the Whispering Door
$3.99 Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
The Diamond Eye
$3.99 The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn
Greenlights
$2.99 Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Upgrade
$2.99 Upgrade by Blake Crouch
The Atlas Six
$4.99 The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Olga Dies Dreaming
$3.99 Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Children of Blood and Bone
$2.99 Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
$2.99 I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
If the Shoe Fits
$5.49 If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Siren Queen
$2.99 Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
You'll Be the Death of Me
$2.99 You'll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus
Trust Exercise
$3.99 Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Notes on an Execution
$2.99 Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
The Last Bookshop in London
$2.99 The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin
An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good
$2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten 
Previous Daily Deals

The Christmas Bookshop
$1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan
The Ancient Guide to Modern Life
$1.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes
Vicious
$2.99 Vicious by V.E. Schwab
Rule of Wolves
$2.99 Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
