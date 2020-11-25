Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 25, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99
Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $2.99
Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones for $1.99
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo for $2.99
Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for $1.99
Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert for $2.99
Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson for $2.99
The Promise of Stardust by Priscille Sibley for $1.99
The World-Ending Fire by Wendell Berry for $2.99
Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99
The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender by Leslye Walton for $1.99
Tartine: Revised Edition by Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson for $3.99
Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw for $2.99
The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $3.99
Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99
Because I Was a Girl by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99
The Electric Woman by Tessa Fontaine for $2.99
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa by $1.99
Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99
What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey for $2.99
More Myself by Alicia Keys for $2.99
The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99
Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99
The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99
Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99
Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99