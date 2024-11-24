Riot Headline Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks (UPDATED November 22)
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 24, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

One Last Word

$1.99

One Last Word by Suzanne Park
Dust Child

$1.99

Dust Child by Que Mai Phan Nguyen
Bless Me, Ultima

$2.99

Bless Me, Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya
Nightbloom

$1.99

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung

$2.99

Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung by Nina MacLaughlin
Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout

$6.99

Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout by Cal Newport
Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV

$6.99

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
The Reappearance of Rachel Price

$4.99

The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
Madame Restell: The Life, Death, and Resurrection of Old New York's Most Fabulous, Fearless, and Infamous Abortionist

$1.99

Madame Restell: The Life, Death, and Resurrection of Old New York's Most Fabulous, Fearless, and Infamous Abortionist by Jennifer Wright
There Are Rivers in the Sky

$6.99

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2)

$3.99

This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2) by Kennedy Ryan
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

$6.99

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
Guide Me Home

$3.99

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke
Yo!

$1.99

Yo! by Julia Alvarez
Previous Daily Deals

Headshot

$6.99

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
Heir

$4.99

Heir by Sabaa Tahir
Martyr!

$6.99

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
What Time the Sexton's Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel

$6.99

What Time the Sexton's Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel by Alan Bradley
