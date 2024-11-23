Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 23, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2) by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal$6.99Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman RushdieGet This Deal $1.99Yo! by Julia AlvarezGet This Deal$3.99Guide Me Home by Attica LockeGet This Deal $1.99Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCullochGet This Deal$2.99Conclave by Greg TobinGet This Deal $6.99What Time the Sexton's Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel by Alan BradleyGet This Deal$4.99Impossible Creatures by Katherine RundellGet This Deal $3.99The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnonGet This Deal$6.99Headshot by Rita BullwinkelGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila MinnicksGet This Deal$1.99Red Paint by Sasha LaPointeGet This Deal $5.99Wicked by Gregory MaguireGet This Deal$4.99Heir by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Ace by Angela ChenGet This Deal$6.99Martyr! by Kaveh AkbarGet This Deal $6.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal$1.99Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Prepare Your Library Before January Arrives: Book Censorship News, November 22, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The National Book Award Winners for 2024 Historical Fiction is Mainstream Now