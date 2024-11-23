Riot Headline Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks (UPDATED November 22)
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 23, 2024

This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2)

$3.99

This Could Be Us (Skyland Book 2) by Kennedy Ryan
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

$6.99

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
Yo!

$1.99

Yo! by Julia Alvarez
Guide Me Home

$3.99

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke
Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language

$1.99

Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch
Conclave

$2.99

Conclave by Greg Tobin
What Time the Sexton's Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel

$6.99

What Time the Sexton's Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel by Alan Bradley
Impossible Creatures

$4.99

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science

$3.99

The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon
Headshot

$6.99

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
Moonrise Over New Jessup

$1.99

Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks
Red Paint

$1.99

Red Paint by Sasha LaPointe
Wicked

$5.99

Wicked by Gregory Maguire
Heir

$4.99

Heir by Sabaa Tahir
Ace

$2.99

Ace by Angela Chen
Martyr!

$6.99

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Wandering Stars

$6.99

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Four Aunties and a Wedding

$1.99

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto
