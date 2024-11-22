Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 22, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Shogun by James ClavellGet This Deal$1.99Dawn by Octavia E. ButlerGet This Deal $1.99A Holly Jolly Ever After by Julie Murphy, Sierra SimoneGet This Deal$1.99Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila MinnicksGet This Deal $2.99Red Widow by Alma KatsuGet This Deal$3.99Earls Trip by Jenny HolidayGet This Deal $3.99The Path of Thorns by A.G. SlatterGet This Deal$1.99Wordslut by Amanda MontellGet This Deal $1.99Red Paint by Sasha LaPointeGet This Deal$2.99After You'd Gone by Maggie O'FarrellGet This Deal $1.99Honey & Spice by Bolu BabalolaGet This Deal$1.99Lilith by Nikki MarmeryGet This Deal $2.99Furious Hours by Casey CepGet This Deal$1.99Slow Noodles by Chantha NguonGet This Deal $5.99Wicked by Gregory MaguireGet This Deal$2.99The Weight of the Stars by K. AncrumGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99Heir by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal$2.99Ace by Angela ChenGet This Deal $1.99Growing Things and Other Stories by Paul TremblayGet This Deal$6.99Martyr! by Kaveh AkbarGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Masquerade by O.O. SangoyomiGet This Deal$6.99Wandering Stars by Tommy OrangeGet This Deal $2.99The Unmothers by Leslie J. AndersonGet This Deal$1.99Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2024 The National Book Award Winners for 2024 Cormac McCarthy's Longtime Secret Muse Revealed to Be 16-Year-Old Girl The Most Polarizing Children's Books Ever Published Historical Fiction is Mainstream Now Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is....