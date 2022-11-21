Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 21, 2022 Deals Nov 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany Get This Deal $2.99 Vicious by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $3.99 Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $3.99 In A New York Minute by Kate Spencer Get This Deal $1.99 Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon Get This Deal $1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal $2.99 A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones Get This Deal $2.99 The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson Get This Deal $2.99 Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $2.99 A Bend in the Stars by Rachel Barenbaum Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $4.99 The Water Museum by Luis Alberto Urrea Get This Deal $1.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone Get This Deal You Might Also Like 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post 2022 National Book Awards Winners Announced How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?