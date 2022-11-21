Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 21, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

These Impossible Things
$2.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany
Vicious
$2.99 Vicious by V.E. Schwab
Metropolis
$3.99 Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro
The Beautiful
$2.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh 
In A New York Minute
$3.99 In A New York Minute by Kate Spencer 
Blackout
$1.99 Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
March
$1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks
A Witch in Time
$2.99 A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House
$2.99 How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
$2.99 The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson
Underground Airlines
$2.99 Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters
A Bend in the Stars
$2.99 A Bend in the Stars by Rachel Barenbaum
Previous Daily Deals

The Christmas Bookshop
$1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan
The Water Museum
$4.99 The Water Museum by Luis Alberto Urrea
The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Mirrorland
$1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone
