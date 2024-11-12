Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November , 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Liar, Dreamer, Thief

$1.99

Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Auntie Poldi and The Sicilian Lions

$2.99

Auntie Poldi and The Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano, John Brownjohn
The Housekeepers

$2.99

The Housekeepers by Alex Hay
The Girls I've Been

$1.99

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe
The Haunting of Alejandra

$1.99

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
Acts of Violet

$2.99

Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore
A Crown of Ivy and Glass

$1.99

A Crown of Ivy and Glass by Claire Legrand
Frequent Fliers

$2.99

Frequent Fliers by Noué Kirwan
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Classical Mythology

$2.99

Classical Mythology by Annette Giesecke, Jim Tierney
The Glass Hotel

$2.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
The Poisons We Drink

$1.99

The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

$2.99

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach Mary
Previous Daily Deals

The Last Heir to Blackwood Library

$2.99

The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Cutting for Stone

$2.99

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Shutter

$3.99

Shutter by Ramona Emerson
The Hookup Plan

$1.99

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
