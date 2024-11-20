Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 20, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Neighbor Favor

$1.99

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
The Blue, Beautiful World

$1.99

The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord
Get This Deal
Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language

$1.99

Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch
Get This Deal
The Unmothers

$2.99

The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson
Get This Deal
Thieves' Gambit

$1.99

Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion Lewis
Get This Deal
Interesting Facts About Space

$1.99

Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin
Get This Deal
A Living Remedy

$1.99

A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
Devil's Day

$2.99

Devil's Day by Andrew Michael Hurley
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Mere Wife

$2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley
Get This Deal
Homecoming

$1.99

Homecoming by Kate Morton
Get This Deal
What You Leave Behind

$1.99

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
Get This Deal
Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power

$1.99

Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power by Rachel Maddow
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

America Fantastica

$1.99

America Fantastica by Tim O'Brien
Get This Deal
The Davenports

$1.99

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Get This Deal
Family Lore

$1.99

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Get This Deal
Girlchild

$2.99

Girlchild by Tupelo Hassman
Get This Deal