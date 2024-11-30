Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 30, 2024 These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot. Deals Nov 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross GayGet This Deal$4.99The Mexican Home Kitchen by Mely MartínezGet This Deal $1.99Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita WongGet This Deal$1.99Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie CrowleyGet This Deal $4.99A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie CathrallGet This Deal$1.99Thank You for Listening by Julia WhelanGet This Deal $1.99Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill SchuttGet This Deal$1.99"M" is for Malice by Sue GraftonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Legends & Lattes by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal$1.99Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. ButlerGet This Deal $1.99Part of Your World by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$2.99What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko AoyamaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Before I Let Go by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal$2.99Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van PeltGet This Deal $2.99Iron Widow by Xiran Jay ZhaoGet This Deal$1.99Home Is Where The Bodies Are by Jeneva RoseGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Best Mystery and Thriller Books of the Year, According to Everyone The Best Gift Books of 2024 Graphic Novels for Nonfiction Lovers