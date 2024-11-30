Riot Headline The Best Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 30, 2024

These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Book of Delights: Essays

$2.99

The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
The Mexican Home Kitchen

$4.99

The Mexican Home Kitchen by Mely Martínez
Get This Deal
Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir

$1.99

Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita Wong
Get This Deal
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch

$1.99

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
Get This Deal
A Letter to the Luminous Deep

$4.99

A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Get This Deal
Thank You for Listening

$1.99

Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
Get This Deal
Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History

$1.99

Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History by Bill Schutt
Get This Deal
"M" is for Malice

$1.99

"M" is for Malice by Sue Grafton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Legends & Lattes

$2.99

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree
Get This Deal
Parable of the Sower

$1.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal
Part of Your World

$1.99

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez
Get This Deal
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library

$2.99

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Before I Let Go

$2.99

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Get This Deal
Remarkably Bright Creatures

$2.99

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Get This Deal
Iron Widow

$2.99

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Get This Deal
Home Is Where The Bodies Are

$1.99

Home Is Where The Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose
Get This Deal