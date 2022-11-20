Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 20, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House
$2.99 How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
Get This Deal
The Christmas Murder Game
$0.99 The Christmas Murder Game by Alexandra Benedict
Get This Deal
A Bend in the Stars
$2.99 A Bend in the Stars by Rachel Barenbaum
Get This Deal
Underground Airlines
$2.99 Underground Airlines by Ben H. Winters
Get This Deal
The Black Tides of Heaven
$2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
Get This Deal
The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps
$2.99 The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson
Get This Deal
Ophelia After All
$2.99 Ophelia After All by Racquel Marie
Get This Deal
The Water Museum
$4.99 The Water Museum by Luis Alberto Urrea
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Me (Moth)
$2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
Get This Deal
The Christmas Bookshop
$1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan
Get This Deal
Everfair
$2.99 Everfair by Nisi Shawl
Get This Deal
The Darwin Affair
$2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk 
Get This Deal
Watership Down
$1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams
Get This Deal
The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Get This Deal
Mirrorland
$1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations