Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for November 2, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99How to Be Alone: Essays by Jonathan FranzenGet This Deal$2.99Presumed Innocent by Scott TurowGet This Deal $1.99They Come at Knight by Yasmin AngoeGet This Deal$1.99The Expat by Hansen ShiGet This Deal $2.99White Horse by Erika T. WurthGet This Deal$2.99Shark Heart by Emily HabeckGet This Deal $1.99Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn TanGet This Deal$2.99You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie SmithGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.49Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin AngoeGet This Deal$1.99Donut Fall in Love by Jackie LauGet This Deal $1.99A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery by Harini NagendraGet This Deal$2.99Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García MárquezGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Undoing by Jean Hanff KorelitzGet This Deal$3.99The Unwedding by Ally CondieGet This Deal $1.99Hello Beautiful by Ann NapolitanoGet This Deal$2.99Dinosaurs by Lydia MilletGet This Deal