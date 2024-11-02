Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 2, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

How to Be Alone: Essays

$2.99

How to Be Alone: Essays by Jonathan Franzen
Presumed Innocent

$2.99

Presumed Innocent by Scott Turow
They Come at Knight

$1.99

They Come at Knight by Yasmin Angoe
The Expat

$1.99

The Expat by Hansen Shi
White Horse

$2.99

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth
Shark Heart

$2.99

Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
Heart of the Sun Warrior

$1.99

Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn Tan
You Could Make This Place Beautiful

$2.99

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Her Name Is Knight

$2.49

Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Donut Fall in Love

$1.99

Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery

$1.99

A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery by Harini Nagendra
Love in the Time of Cholera

$2.99

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
Previous Daily Deals

The Undoing

$2.99

The Undoing by Jean Hanff Korelitz
The Unwedding

$3.99

The Unwedding by Ally Condie
Hello Beautiful

$1.99

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Dinosaurs

$2.99

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
