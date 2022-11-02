Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 2, 2022 Deals Nov 2, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi Get This Deal $1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker Get This Deal $2.99 Stardust by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers Get This Deal $1.99 The Fever by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam Get This Deal $1.99 What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell Get This Deal $1.99 The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $3.99 Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak Get This Deal $3.99 The Witch's Daughter by Paula Brackston Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 10 of the Best New Romance Novels Out In November 2022 The Best Horror of the Year: The Winners of the Shirley Jackson Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon November 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week