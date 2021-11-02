Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 2, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
In the Key of Nira Ghani from Running Press Teens

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by In the Key of Nira Ghani from Running Press Teens.

Today's Featured Deals

Rich and Pretty
$1.99 Rich and Pretty by Rumaan Alam
Get This Deal
The Iron King
$3.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
The Broken Girls
$1.99 The Broken Girls by Simone St. James
Get This Deal
Relish: My Life in the Kitchen
$2.99 Relish: My Life in the Kitchen by Lucy Knisley
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Beowulf
$3.99 Beowulf by Maria Dahvana Headley
Get This Deal
The Librarian of Auschwitz
$2.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb for $3.99

Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt for $2.99

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson for $1.99

Monsters You Should Know by Emma SanCartier for $1.99

Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Secret Place by Tana French for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

The Collected Novels Volume Two by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld for $1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

(Don't) Call Me Crazy edited by Kelly Jensen for $1.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton for $2.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99