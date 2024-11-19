Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 19, 2024 Deals Nov 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. MorrisGet This Deal$3.99Waiting to Be Heard by Amanda KnoxGet This Deal $2.99The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana HeadleyGet This Deal$4.99The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs by Padma LakshmiGet This Deal $1.99Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power by Rachel MaddowGet This Deal$2.99Oculta by Maya MotayneGet This Deal $1.99Wolves of Winter by Dan JonesGet This Deal$2.99Jazz by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal $1.99Homecoming by Kate MortonGet This Deal$1.99The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99America Fantastica by Tim O'BrienGet This Deal$1.99The Davenports by Krystal MarquisGet This Deal $1.99Family Lore by Elizabeth AcevedoGet This Deal$2.99Girlchild by Tupelo HassmanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Bookshop Sisterhood by Michelle Lindo-RiceGet This Deal$1.99Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo SeguraGet This Deal $3.99A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie CañaGet This Deal$4.99Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca MayGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Debut Mystery Novels Ever Written Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is....