Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

What You Leave Behind

$1.99

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
Waiting to Be Heard

$3.99

Waiting to Be Heard by Amanda Knox
The Mere Wife

$2.99

The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley
The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs

$4.99

The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs by Padma Lakshmi
Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power

$1.99

Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power by Rachel Maddow
Oculta

$2.99

Oculta by Maya Motayne
Wolves of Winter

$1.99

Wolves of Winter by Dan Jones
Jazz

$2.99

Jazz by Toni Morrison
Homecoming

$1.99

Homecoming by Kate Morton
The Prophets

$1.99

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

America Fantastica

$1.99

America Fantastica by Tim O'Brien
The Davenports

$1.99

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
Family Lore

$1.99

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Girlchild

$2.99

Girlchild by Tupelo Hassman
Previous Daily Deals

The Bookshop Sisterhood

$2.99

The Bookshop Sisterhood by Michelle Lindo-Rice
Raiders of the Lost Heart

$1.99

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura
A Proposal They Can't Refuse

$3.99

A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie Caña
Wild and Wicked Things

$4.99

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
