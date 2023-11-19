Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 19, 2023 Deals Nov 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Promises Stronger Than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders Get This Deal $1.99 Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler Get This Deal $3.99 Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks Get This Deal $2.99 The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould Get This Deal $3.99 Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu Get This Deal $1.99 Could You Survive Midsomer? by Simon Brew Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Cinder & Glass by Melissa De La Cruz Get This Deal $2.49 Mothered by Zoje Stage Get This Deal $1.99 The Iron King Special Edition by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal $0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $1.99 Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin Get This Deal $1.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2023 2023 National Book Awards Announced This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon These are the Bestselling Audiobooks of 2023 The 20 Most Influential Fantasy Books of the Last 10 Years