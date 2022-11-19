Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 19, 2022 Deals Nov 19, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason Get This Deal $2.99 Forbidden Promises by Synithia Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Einstein and the Rabbi by Naomi Levy Get This Deal $2.99 Me (Moth) by Amber McBride Get This Deal $2.99 Everfair by Nisi Shawl Get This Deal $2.99 Crossed Lines by Jennifer Delamere Get This Deal $2.99 All the Things We Don't Talk About by Amy Feltman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke Get This Deal $1.99 Devotions by Mary Oliver Get This Deal $1.99 Payback's a Witch by Lana Harper Get This Deal $1.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal $1.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone Get This Deal You Might Also Like These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors 2022 National Book Awards Winners Announced No, Books Should Not Have Content Ratings Like Movies 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post The History of Fanny Hill and The Censoring of Women's Pleasure