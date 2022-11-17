Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Great Pretender
$3.99 The Great Pretender by Susan Cahalan
Code Name Hélène
$1.99 Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon
Survive the Dome
$1.99 Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson
The Stone Sky
$4.99 The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin
Let's Do Dinner
$1.99 Let's Do Dinner by Antoni Porowski
Survive the Night
$4.99 Survive the Night by Riley Sager
Witchmark
$2.99 Witchmark by C.L. Polk
Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe
$1.99 Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Parkland
$1.99 Parkland by Dave Cullen
Last Summer on State Street
$1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
Wild and Wicked Things
$1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
Previous Daily Deals

Never Been Kissed
$1.99 Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk 
The Memory Librarian
$2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe
Watership Down
$1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams
