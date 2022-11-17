Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 17, 2022 Deals Nov 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Great Pretender by Susan Cahalan Get This Deal $1.99 Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon Get This Deal $1.99 Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson Get This Deal $4.99 The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 Let's Do Dinner by Antoni Porowski Get This Deal $4.99 Survive the Night by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Witchmark by C.L. Polk Get This Deal $1.99 Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Parkland by Dave Cullen Get This Deal $1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe Get This Deal $1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky Get This Deal $2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal You Might Also Like These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers How Many Books Does the Average Person Read? 9 of the Best Christmas Novels to Sleigh Your TBR 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry