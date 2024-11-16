Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 16, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Proposal They Can't Refuse

$3.99

A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie Caña
Get This Deal
Between Friends & Lovers

$1.99

Between Friends & Lovers by Shirlene Obuobi
Get This Deal
The Mountains Sing

$1.99

The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
Get This Deal
Starter Villain

$1.99

Starter Villain by John Scalzi
Get This Deal
Gnomon

$1.99

Gnomon by Nick Harkaway
Get This Deal
Room

$2.99

Room by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
Finding Mr. Write

$2.99

Finding Mr. Write by Kelley Armstrong
Get This Deal
Reincarnation Blues

$1.99

Reincarnation Blues by Michael Poore
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Where Waters Meet

$2.49

Where Waters Meet by Zhang Ling
Get This Deal
The Vegetarian

$1.99

The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.)
Get This Deal
Those Beyond the Wall

$1.99

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
Get This Deal
Hide

$1.99

Hide by Kiersten White
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Polygamist's Daughter

$3.99

The Polygamist's Daughter by Anna LeBaron
Get This Deal
Death on the Lusitania

$5.99

Death on the Lusitania by Patrick Gallagher
Get This Deal
The Jasad Heir

$4.99

The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Get This Deal
A People's Future of the United States

$4.99

A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)
Get This Deal