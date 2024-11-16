Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 16, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99A Proposal They Can't Refuse by Natalie CañaGet This Deal$1.99Between Friends & Lovers by Shirlene ObuobiGet This Deal $1.99The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế MaiGet This Deal$1.99Starter Villain by John ScalziGet This Deal $1.99Gnomon by Nick HarkawayGet This Deal$2.99Room by Emma DonoghueGet This Deal $2.99Finding Mr. Write by Kelley ArmstrongGet This Deal$1.99Reincarnation Blues by Michael PooreGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.49Where Waters Meet by Zhang LingGet This Deal$1.99The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.)Get This Deal $1.99Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah JohnsonGet This Deal$1.99Hide by Kiersten WhiteGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99The Polygamist's Daughter by Anna LeBaronGet This Deal$5.99Death on the Lusitania by Patrick GallagherGet This Deal $4.99The Jasad Heir by Sara HashemGet This Deal$4.99A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is.... TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors