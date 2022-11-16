Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 16, 2022 Deals Nov 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $2.99 Dear Martin by Nic Stone Get This Deal $1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe Get This Deal $1.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky Get This Deal $1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May Get This Deal $1.99 Parkland by Dave Cullen Get This Deal $2.99 The Book Women of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari Get This Deal $4.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe Get This Deal $2.99 Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal $2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry Science Fiction Trouble Feature: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Books 7 Signs You Might Be Stuck In a Cozy Mystery Series How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?