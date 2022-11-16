Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Memory Librarian
$2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe
Get This Deal
Dear Martin
$2.99 Dear Martin by Nic Stone
Get This Deal
Last Summer on State Street
$1.99 Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
Get This Deal
The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Get This Deal
Never Been Kissed
$1.99 Never Been Kissed by Timothy Janovsky
Get This Deal
Wild and Wicked Things
$1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May
Get This Deal
Parkland
$1.99 Parkland by Dave Cullen
Get This Deal
The Book Women of Troublesome Creek
$2.99 The Book Women of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Homo Deus
$1.99 Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari
Get This Deal
Jade War
$4.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
The Forty Elephants
$0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe
Get This Deal
Master of Poisons
$2.99 Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Sweep of Stars
$2.99 Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus
Get This Deal
Watership Down
$1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams
Get This Deal
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk 
Get This Deal
The Starless Sea
$2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations