Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 15, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

I'll Have What He's Having

$1.99

I'll Have What He's Having by Adib Khorram
Get This Deal
How It Feels to be Colored Me

$1.99

How It Feels to be Colored Me by Zora Neale Hurston
Get This Deal
The League of Gentlewomen Witches

$1.99

The League of Gentlewomen Witches by India Holton
Get This Deal
The Spectacular

$1.99

The Spectacular by Fiona Davis
Get This Deal
Those Beyond the Wall

$1.99

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
Get This Deal
Raiders of the Lost Heart

$1.99

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura
Get This Deal
Everything Glittered

$2.99

Everything Glittered by Robin Talley
Get This Deal
Hide

$1.99

Hide by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
Where Waters Meet

$2.49

Where Waters Meet by Zhang Ling
Get This Deal
The Polygamist's Daughter

$3.99

The Polygamist's Daughter by Anna LeBaron
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Vegetarian

$1.99

The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.)
Get This Deal
Two Wrongs Make a Right

$1.99

Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese
Get This Deal
Death on the Lusitania

$5.99

Death on the Lusitania by Patrick Gallagher
Get This Deal
The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants

$1.99

The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants by Leigh Calvez
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

We Are Totally Normal

$2.99

We Are Totally Normal by Naomi Kanakia
Get This Deal
A Novel Love Story

$5.99

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
A People's Future of the United States

$4.99

A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)
Get This Deal
The Jasad Heir

$4.99

The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Get This Deal