Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 15, 2022 Deals Nov 15, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart Get This Deal $1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas Get This Deal $2.99 The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $1.99 Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari Get This Deal $4.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe Get This Deal $2.99 Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston Get This Deal $2.99 Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $3.99 The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon Get This Deal $1.99 Gather The Daughters by Jennie Melamed Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu Get This Deal $1.99 In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers Science Fiction Trouble Feature: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Books 7 Signs You Might Be Stuck In a Cozy Mystery Series 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors