Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 15, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Bone Shard Daughter
$2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart
The Psychology of Time Travel
$1.99 The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
$2.99 The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
Homo Deus
$1.99 Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari
Jade War
$4.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
The Forty Elephants
$0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe
Master of Poisons
$2.99 Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston
Sweep of Stars
$2.99 Sweep of Stars by Maurice Broaddus
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk 
The Bone Season
$3.99 The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon 
Gather The Daughters
$1.99 Gather The Daughters by Jennie Melamed
Watership Down
$1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams
Previous Daily Deals

The Starless Sea
$2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
The Memory Librarian
$2.99 The Memory Librarian by Janelle Monáe
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
In the Heart of the Sea
$1.99 In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick
