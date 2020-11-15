Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 15, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender by Leslye Walton for $1.99
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong for $4.99
Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo for $2.99
Tartine: Revised Edition by Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson for $3.99
Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw for $2.99
Working with People I Want to Punch in the Throat by Jen Mann for $1.99
Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry for $1.99
Everything Leads to You by Nina LaCour for $2.99
Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan for $1.99
The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $4.99
Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99
The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $3.99
Mayflower by Nathaniel Philbrick for $1.99
Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99
The Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs for $1.99
Because I Was a Girl by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99
Tuesday's Gone by Nicci French for $1.99
The Electric Woman by Tessa Fontaine for $2.99
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa by $1.99
Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99
What I Know For Sure by Oprah Winfrey for $2.99
The Orphan's Tale by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure for $3.74
More Myself by Alicia Keys for $2.99
A Wolf at the Table: A Memoir of My Father by Augusten Burroughs for $1.99
The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99
Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99
The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99
The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99
The Library of Lost and Found by Phaedra Patrick for $2.99
Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus for $1.99
Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman for $1.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99