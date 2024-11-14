Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 14, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Essex Dogs by Dan JonesGet This Deal$1.99The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.)Get This Deal $2.99Vesper Flights by Helen MacdonaldGet This Deal$2.99We Are Totally Normal by Naomi KanakiaGet This Deal $1.99Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe LieseGet This Deal$2.99Just Action by Leah Rothstein, Richard RothsteinGet This Deal $6.99Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten MillerGet This Deal$4.99The Jasad Heir by Sara HashemGet This Deal $5.99Death on the Lusitania by Patrick GallagherGet This Deal$3.99The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata MasseyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99A Novel Love Story by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$1.99The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants by Leigh CalvezGet This Deal $5.99A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance by Hanif AbdurraqibGet This Deal$7.99By Any Other Name by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)Get This Deal$1.99The Haunting of Alejandra by V. CastroGet This Deal $4.99Known and Strange Things by Teju ColeGet This Deal$2.99Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach MaryGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out November 12, 2024 The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors Historical Fiction for Native American Heritage Month The Best Of 2024 Mystery Lists Have Begun Voting Opens for the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards 8 Funny Comics to Make You Laugh Out Loud