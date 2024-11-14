Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 14, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Essex Dogs

$1.99

Essex Dogs by Dan Jones
The Vegetarian

$1.99

The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.)
Vesper Flights

$2.99

Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
We Are Totally Normal

$2.99

We Are Totally Normal by Naomi Kanakia
Two Wrongs Make a Right

$1.99

Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese
Just Action

$2.99

Just Action by Leah Rothstein, Richard Rothstein
Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books

$6.99

Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
The Jasad Heir

$4.99

The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
Death on the Lusitania

$5.99

Death on the Lusitania by Patrick Gallagher
The Widows of Malabar Hill

$3.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Novel Love Story

$5.99

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants

$1.99

The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants by Leigh Calvez
A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance

$5.99

A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
By Any Other Name

$7.99

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
Previous Daily Deals

A People's Future of the United States

$4.99

A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)
The Haunting of Alejandra

$1.99

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
Known and Strange Things

$4.99

Known and Strange Things by Teju Cole
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

$2.99

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach Mary
