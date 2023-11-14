Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince
$1.99 You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky
Get This Deal
The World Cannot Give
$3.99 The World Cannot Give by Tara Isabella Burton
Get This Deal
In Order to Live
$1.99 In Order to Live by Yeonmi Park
Get This Deal
Peg and Rose Stir Up Trouble
$1.99 Peg and Rose Stir Up Trouble by Laurien Berenson
Get This Deal
Ninth House
$2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal
Blood Debts
$2.99 Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker
Get This Deal
The Wolf Den
$0.99 The Wolf Den by Elodie Harper
Get This Deal
Son of the Storm
$2.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Rest Is Resistance
$4.99 Rest Is Resistance by Tricia Hersey
Get This Deal
The Build Up
$2.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson
Get This Deal
The Followers
$1.99 The Followers by Bradeigh Godfrey
Get This Deal
Olympus, Texas
$4.99 Olympus, Texas by Stacey Swann
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Marriage Portrait
$1.99 The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell
Get This Deal
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
$1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Get This Deal
The Dragon Behind Glass
$1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt
Get This Deal
Sula
$1.99 Sula by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal