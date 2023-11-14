Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 14, 2023 Deals Nov 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99 You're a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky Get This Deal $3.99 The World Cannot Give by Tara Isabella Burton Get This Deal $1.99 In Order to Live by Yeonmi Park Get This Deal $1.99 Peg and Rose Stir Up Trouble by Laurien Berenson Get This Deal $2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker Get This Deal $0.99 The Wolf Den by Elodie Harper Get This Deal $2.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 Rest Is Resistance by Tricia Hersey Get This Deal $2.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson Get This Deal $1.99 The Followers by Bradeigh Godfrey Get This Deal $4.99 Olympus, Texas by Stacey Swann Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell Get This Deal $1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt Get This Deal $1.99 Sula by Toni Morrison Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Lighthearted Murder Mysteries For the Faint of Heart The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily