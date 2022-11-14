Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 14, 2022 Deals Nov 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir Get This Deal $3.99 The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon Get This Deal $2.99 Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal $1.99 Tiny Imperfections by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans Get This Deal $2.99 The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates Get This Deal $1.99 Gather The Daughters by Jennie Melamed Get This Deal $2.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $2.99 All Adults Here by Emma Straub Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Invisible Planets by Ken Liu Get This Deal $3.99 The Plaza by Julie Satow Get This Deal $1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel Get This Deal $1.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers Science Fiction Trouble Feature: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Books Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 10 Grimdark Comics for Gloomy Nights