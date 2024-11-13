Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 13, 2024

Book Deals

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance

$5.99

A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib
A Novel Love Story

$5.99

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston
Known and Strange Things

$4.99

Known and Strange Things by Teju Cole
The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants

$1.99

The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants by Leigh Calvez
The Gone Dead

$2.99

The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz
By Any Other Name

$7.99

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
A People's Future of the United States

$4.99

A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)
Sistersong

$2.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Haunting of Alejandra

$1.99

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

$2.99

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach Mary
Acts of Violet

$2.99

Acts of Violet by Margarita Montimore
Liar, Dreamer, Thief

$1.99

Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Previous Daily Deals

The Housekeepers

$2.99

The Housekeepers by Alex Hay
The Girls I've Been

$1.99

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe
The Glass Hotel

$2.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Classical Mythology

$2.99

Classical Mythology by Annette Giesecke, Jim Tierney
