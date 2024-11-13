Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 13, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance by Hanif AbdurraqibGet This Deal$5.99A Novel Love Story by Ashley PostonGet This Deal $4.99Known and Strange Things by Teju ColeGet This Deal$1.99The Breath of a Whale: The Science and Spirit of Pacific Ocean Giants by Leigh CalvezGet This Deal $2.99The Gone Dead by Chanelle BenzGet This Deal$7.99By Any Other Name by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal $4.99A People's Future of the United States by Victor LaValle, John Joseph Adams (editors)Get This Deal$2.99Sistersong by Lucy HollandGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Haunting of Alejandra by V. CastroGet This Deal$2.99Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach MaryGet This Deal $2.99Acts of Violet by Margarita MontimoreGet This Deal$1.99Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria DongGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Housekeepers by Alex HayGet This Deal$1.99The Girls I've Been by Tess SharpeGet This Deal $2.99The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John MandelGet This Deal$2.99Classical Mythology by Annette Giesecke, Jim TierneyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out November 12, 2024 11 Book Club Picks For November 2024, From Read With Jenna to Roxane Gay's Book Club 4 New Mystery Adaptations Premiering in November Goodreads Readers' Favorite Books From the Last 10 Years 8 Funny Comics to Make You Laugh Out Loud Voting Opens for the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards