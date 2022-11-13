Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 13, 2022 Deals Nov 13, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel Get This Deal $1.99 Mirrorland by Carole Johnstone Get This Deal $2.49 The Neon Lawyer by Victor Methos Get This Deal $1.99 Watership Down by Richard Adams Get This Deal $1.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $3.99 The Plaza by Julie Satow Get This Deal $2.99 Invisible Planets by Ken Liu Get This Deal $3.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.99 Knots and Crosses by Ian Rankin Get This Deal $2.99 The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint Get This Deal $2.99 The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 20 Public Domain Children's Books Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon 10 Grimdark Comics for Gloomy Nights 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now