Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Novice
$2.99 The Novice by Taran Matharu
Get This Deal
The Yellow Bird Sings
$2.99 The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner
Get This Deal
Remote Control
$2.99 Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor
Get This Deal
Knots and Crosses
$2.99 Knots and Crosses by Ian Rankin
Get This Deal
London, With Love
$0.99 London, With Love by Sarra Manning
Get This Deal
The Black God's Drums
$2.99 The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
The Unfit Heiress
$3.99 The Unfit Heiress by Audrey Clare Farley
Get This Deal
The Weight of Night
$1.99 The Weight of Night by Christine Carbo
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Mountains Sing
$3.99 The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
Get This Deal
Portrait of a Scotsman
$1.99 Portrait of a Scotsman by Evie Dumore
Get This Deal
Neuromancer
$1.99 Neuromancer by William Gibson
Get This Deal
In the Heart of the Sea
$1.99 In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
Get This Deal
The Beautiful Ones
$2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Ariadne
$2.99 Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
Get This Deal
The Ogress and the Orphans
$2.99 The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations