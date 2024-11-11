Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 11, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Hope in the Dark

$3.99

Hope in the Dark by Rebecca Solnit
Get This Deal
The Glass Hotel

$2.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle

$2.99

Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis
Get This Deal
Cutting for Stone

$2.99

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Get This Deal
Days of Distraction

$3.99

Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
Get This Deal
The Poisons We Drink

$1.99

The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste
Get This Deal
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library

$2.99

The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Get This Deal
Classical Mythology

$2.99

Classical Mythology by Annette Giesecke, Jim Tierney
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Slouching Towards Bethlehem

$3.99

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion
Get This Deal
The Meaning of Mariah Carey

$1.99

The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey
Get This Deal
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

$2.99

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach Mary
Get This Deal
Nine Perfect Strangers

$2.99

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Kind of Hindu

$1.99

Kind of Hindu by Mindy Kaling
Get This Deal
Shutter

$3.99

Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Get This Deal
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

$1.99

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
Get This Deal
The Hookup Plan

$1.99

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
Get This Deal