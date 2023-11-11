Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 11, 2023 Deals Nov 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Leaving Atlanta by Tayari Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $4.99 The Chain by Adrian McKinty Get This Deal $2.99 A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen Get This Deal $2.99 Are You My Mother? by Alison Bechdel Get This Deal $1.99 Gutter Child by Jael Richardson Get This Deal $1.99 Writers: Their Lives and Works by DK Get This Deal $1.99 Damage by Josephine Hart Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Sula by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $1.99 In the Woods by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper Get This Deal $1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal You Might Also Like Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year The Best High Fantasy Books for Magical Escapes The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries 12 Thrilling Heist Books 14 New November Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club to The Stacks Book Club The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily