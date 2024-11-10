Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 10, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah CareyGet This Deal$2.99The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda GormanGet This Deal $0.99Kind of Hindu by Mindy KalingGet This Deal$1.99If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't) by Betty WhiteGet This Deal $2.99Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane MoriartyGet This Deal$2.99The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill BrysonGet This Deal $2.99A Slow Fire Burning by Paula HawkinsGet This Deal$3.99Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan DidionGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Hookup Plan by Farrah RochonGet This Deal$1.99Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by edited by Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. BlainGet This Deal $1.99Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughtonGet This Deal$3.99Shutter by Ramona EmersonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Apples Never Fall by Liane MoriartyGet This Deal$1.99Wolf Hall by Hilary MantelGet This Deal $2.99The Eye of the World by Robert JordanGet This Deal$1.99Bloodmarked by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Goodreads Readers' Favorite Books From the Last 10 Years 8 New Horror Novels That Will Creep You Out This November Put These 2025 Releases on Your TBR Now Travel the Historical World with These November Historical Fiction New Releases 5 Great Fantasy Books with Royal Intrigue