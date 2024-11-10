Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 10, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Meaning of Mariah Carey

$1.99

The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey
Get This Deal
The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country

$2.99

The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman
Get This Deal
Kind of Hindu

$0.99

Kind of Hindu by Mindy Kaling
Get This Deal
If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't)

$1.99

If You Ask Me: (And of Course You Won't) by Betty White
Get This Deal
Nine Perfect Strangers

$2.99

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
The Body: A Guide for Occupants

$2.99

The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
A Slow Fire Burning

$2.99

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
Get This Deal
Slouching Towards Bethlehem

$3.99

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Hookup Plan

$1.99

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
Get This Deal
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

$1.99

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by edited by Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain
Get This Deal
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

$1.99

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
Get This Deal
Shutter

$3.99

Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Apples Never Fall

$1.99

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
Wolf Hall

$1.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal
The Eye of the World

$2.99

The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked

$1.99

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal