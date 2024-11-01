Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.49Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin AngoeGet This Deal$1.99Donut Fall in Love by Jackie LauGet This Deal $1.99A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery by Harini NagendraGet This Deal$2.99An Education in Malice by S. T. GibsonGet This Deal $3.99The Unwedding by Ally CondieGet This Deal$2.99The Undoing by Jean Hanff KorelitzGet This Deal $1.99We Were Never Here by Andrea BartzGet This Deal$1.99Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi AdeyemiGet This Deal $2.99Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García MárquezGet This Deal$2.99Body Check by Elle KennedyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Bride by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal$1.99Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily NussbaumGet This Deal $2.99The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra KhawGet This Deal$2.99Dinosaurs by Lydia MilletGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Legendborn by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal$2.99Allegedly by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal $1.99The Beast You Are by Paul TremblayGet This Deal$1.99Hello Beautiful by Ann NapolitanoGet This Deal You Might Also Like These are the Finalists for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to Esquire The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years The Best New Books Coming in November The Call Is Coming from Inside the Spaceship: 5 Great Horror Sci-Fi Novels