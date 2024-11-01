Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Her Name Is Knight

$2.49

Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Donut Fall in Love

$1.99

Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery

$1.99

A Nest of Vipers: A Bangalore Detectives Mystery by Harini Nagendra
An Education in Malice

$2.99

An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson
The Unwedding

$3.99

The Unwedding by Ally Condie
The Undoing

$2.99

The Undoing by Jean Hanff Korelitz
We Were Never Here

$1.99

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Children of Anguish and Anarchy

$1.99

Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi
Love in the Time of Cholera

$2.99

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
Body Check

$2.99

Body Check by Elle Kennedy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Bride

$1.99

Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV

$1.99

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
The Salt Grows Heavy

$2.99

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Dinosaurs

$2.99

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
Previous Daily Deals

Legendborn

$1.99

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Allegedly

$2.99

Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Beast You Are

$1.99

The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay
Hello Beautiful

$1.99

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
