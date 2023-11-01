Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2023 Deals Nov 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Gods Of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $3.99 Cutting Teeth by Chandler Baker Get This Deal $2.49 Stars Collide by Rachel Lacey Get This Deal $2.99 A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin Get This Deal $2.99 I'll Stop The World by Lauren Thoman Get This Deal $2.99 Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 How To Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy Get This Deal $4.99 Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke Get This Deal $1.99 Saving Time by Jenny Odell Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey Get This Deal $1.99 On Earth As It Is On Television by Emily Jane Get This Deal $2.99 The Devil In Silver by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out October 31, 2023 What's With All the Writing Cults in Fiction? An Exploration 8 New SFF Releases You Should Read This November "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives What Are The Book-Owning and Book-Reading Habits of Americans? Two New Reports Shed Insight