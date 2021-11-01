Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber.

Today's Featured Deals

Beowulf
$3.99 Beowulf by Maria Dahvana Headley
Get This Deal
The Rib King
$1.99 The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
Get This Deal
A Head Full of Ghosts
$1.99 A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal
The Librarian of Auschwitz
$2.99 The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Get This Deal
Hex
$2.99 Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson for $1.99

Monsters You Should Know by Emma SanCartier for $1.99

Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Secret Place by Tana French for $1.99

11/22/63 by Stephen King for $2.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

The Collected Novels Volume Two by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld for $1.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

(Don't) Call Me Crazy edited by Kelly Jensen for $1.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton for $2.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish for $1.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99