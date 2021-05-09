Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 9, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel for $2.99

The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto by Mitch Albom for $1.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo for $2.99

The Ghost Bride by Yangtze Choo for $1.99

Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99

American by Day by Derek B. Miller for $2.99

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma for $1.99

Chicano Eats by Esteban Castillo for $1.99

A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee for $2.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev for $1.99

The Complete Stories by Flannery O'Connor for $3.99

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99

Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett for $1.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99

Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah for $2.99

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel for $2.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99

The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer for $2.99

Long Bright River by Liz Moore for $1.99

Sunburn by Laura Lippman for $1.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Monster She Wrote by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha for $1.99

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo for $1.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

Down Among the Dead Men by Michelle Williams for $1.99