Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 8, 2024 Deals May 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Edinburgh by Alexander CheeGet This Deal$1.99The Falcon Thief by Joshua HammerGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$1.99The Memory Librarian by Janelle MonáeGet This Deal $1.99Our Hideous Progeny by C. E. McGillGet This Deal$1.99The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil GaimanGet This Deal $2.99Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine SchellmanGet This Deal$1.99Tastes Like Shakkar by Nisha SharmaGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Water for Elephants by Sara GruenGet This Deal$1.99The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi DaréGet This Deal $1.99Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha AllenGet This Deal$1.99Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi YagisawaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Murder Your Employer by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal$4.99The Bone Season by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal $1.99The Manor House by Gilly MacmillanGet This Deal$2.99The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie OhGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels The Best New Book Releases Out May 7, 2024 The Winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Have Been Announced The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week This Heartbreaking Novel is the Newest Oprah Book Club Pick Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries