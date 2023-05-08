Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 8, 2023 Deals May 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead Get This Deal $3.99 The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue Get This Deal $2.99 Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker Get This Deal $2.99 Jackal by Erin E. Adams Get This Deal $1.99 Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore Get This Deal $2.99 Red Clocks by Leni Zumas Get This Deal $1.99 If You Leave Me by Crystal Hana Kim Get This Deal $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal $1.99 Displacement by Kiku Hughes Get This Deal $1.99 The Weather Machine by Andrew Blum Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $5.99r Big Swiss by Jen Beagin Get This Deal $0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois Get This Deal $2.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler Get This Deal $1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan Get This Deal $5.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy 8 Summer Mystery Books to Heat Up Your TBR Fantasy Books for People Who Don't Like Fantasy Books Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 40 of the Most Anticipated Beach Reads of 2023