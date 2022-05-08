Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Criminal Element

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element.

Today's Featured Deals

The Fifth Season
$2.99 The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
The Once and Future Witches
$2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal
The Water Dancer
$1.99 The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Get This Deal
Girl, Woman, Other
$1.99 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
Get This Deal
Lincoln in the Bardo
$2.99 Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
Get This Deal
Less
$3.99 Less by Andrew Sean Greer
Get This Deal
The Pull of the Stars
$2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
Of Women and Salt
$2.99 Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Good Wife of Bath
$1.99 The Good Wife of Bath by Karen Brooks
Get This Deal
The Lake House
$1.99 The Lake House by Kate Morton
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernández for $1.99

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero for $2.99

Talk Bookish to Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99

The Good Lie by A. R. Torre for $1.99

West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge for $2.49

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay for $1.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

The Great Passage by Shion Miura, trans. by Juliet Winters Carpenter for $1.99

A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green for $1.99

When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting for $1.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Beautiful Little Fools by Jillian Cantor for $2.99

Date Me, Bryson Keller by Kevin van Whye for $1.99

Wandering In Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $1.99

Lone Wolf by Jodi Picoult for $1.99

Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $1.99

A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee for $2.99

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur for $2.99

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke for $2.99

The Chain by Adrian McKinty for $3.99

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang for $1.99

Beartown by Fredrik Backman for $2.99