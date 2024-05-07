Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 7, 2024 Deals May 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Book of Longings by Sue Monk KiddGet This Deal$1.99Practical Magic by Alice HoffmanGet This Deal $2.50Token Black Girl by Danielle PrescodGet This Deal$1.99Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi YagisawaGet This Deal $2.99Water for Elephants by Sara GruenGet This Deal$1.99The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi DaréGet This Deal $1.99The Short Novels of John Steinbeck by John SteinbeckGet This Deal$1.99Patricia Wants to Cuddle by Samantha AllenGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Murder Your Employer by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal$0.99The Morning Show Murders by Al Roker & Dick LochteGet This Deal $4.99The Bone Season by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal$1.99The Manor House by Gilly MacmillanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie OhGet This Deal$1.99Lovecraft Country by Matt RuffGet This Deal $2.99Gallant by V.E. SchwabGet This Deal$2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Have Been Announced The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May 9 of the Best Memoirs to Read 8 of the Best New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in May 2024