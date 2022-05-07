Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 7, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Lake House
$1.99 The Lake House by Kate Morton
The Good Wife of Bath
$1.99 The Good Wife of Bath by Karen Brooks
The Compton Cowboys
$1.99 The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernández
You Are a Badass
$2.99 You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero
Talk Bookish to Me
$1.99 Talk Bookish to Me by Kate Bromley
Mirage
$2.99 Mirage by Somaiya Daud
The Good Lie
$1.99 The Good Lie by A. R. Torre
West with Giraffes
$2.49 West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Strange Practice
$1.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Previous Daily Deals

Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay for $1.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $1.99

The Great Passage by Shion Miura, trans. by Juliet Winters Carpenter for $1.99

A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green for $1.99

When Sparks Fly by Helena Hunting for $1.99

If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy for $0.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Beautiful Little Fools by Jillian Cantor for $2.99

Date Me, Bryson Keller by Kevin van Whye for $1.99

Wandering In Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $1.99

Lone Wolf by Jodi Picoult for $1.99

Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $1.99

A Clash of Steel by C. B. Lee for $2.99

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur for $2.99

Read Harder by Book Riot for $2.99

Bluebird Bluebird by Attica Locke for $2.99

The Chain by Adrian McKinty for $3.99

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang for $1.99

Beartown by Fredrik Backman for $2.99

The End of Policing by Alex S. Vitale for $1.99

Memorial by Brian Washington for $1.99

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart for $2.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome for $1.99

Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield for $1.99