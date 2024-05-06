Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 6, 2024 Community May 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99The Blueprint by Rae Giana RashadGet This Deal$1.99Lincoln in the Bardo by George SaundersGet This Deal $3.99Escaping Exodus by Nicky DraydenGet This Deal$2.99Gallant by V.E. SchwabGet This Deal $1.99The Manor House by Gilly MacmillanGet This Deal$3.99The Turner House by Angela FlournoyGet This Deal $1.99The American Porch by Michael DolanGet This Deal$1.99Like a House on Fire by Lauren McBrayerGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99We Deserve Monuments by Jas HammondsGet This Deal$2.99Elmet by Fiona MozleyGet This Deal $1.49The Bookshop and The Barbarian by Morgan StangGet This Deal$3.99100 Years of the Best American Short Stories by Lorrie MooreGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Wings of Ebony by J. ElleGet This Deal$4.99Penelope in Retrograde by Brooke AbramsGet This Deal $2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal$2.99The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India HoltonGet This Deal You Might Also Like Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 of the Best New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in May 2024 New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May The Best Books of the 21st Century (So Far) 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024