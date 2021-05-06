Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 6, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo for $2.99
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99
Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett for $1.99
The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99
Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah for $2.99
Fun Home by Alison Bechdel for $2.99
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99
The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer for $2.99
Long Bright River by Liz Moore for $1.99
Sunburn by Laura Lippman for $1.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $4.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Monster She Wrote by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson for $2.99
A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99
Almost American Girl by Robin Ha for $1.99
Three Women by Lisa Taddeo for $1.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Down Among the Dead Men by Michelle Williams for $1.99