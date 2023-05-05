Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 5, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Rules of Civility
$5.99 Rules of Civility by Amor Towles
Rock Paper Scissors
$5.99 Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
Still Life
$4.99 Still Life by Louise Penny
Little Fires Everywhere
$5.99 Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
The Bluest Eye
$5.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
The Glass Hotel
$5.99 The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Say Nothing
$5.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe
All This Could Be Different
$5.99 All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
The Stories of Eva Luna
$1.99 The Stories of Eva Luna by Isabel Allende
The Starless Sea
$5.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
My Year of Rest and Relaxation
$5.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
Drunk on Love
$5.50 Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
Final Girls
$5.99 Final Girls by Riley Sager
Days of Distraction
$1.99 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
The Rabbit Hutch
$5.99 The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
A Short History of Nearly Everything
$2.50 A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
The Haunting of Hill House
$5.99 The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Two Wrongs Make a Right
$5.50 Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese
All Our Hidden Gifts
$1.99 All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Idiot
$5.99 The Idiot by Elif Batuman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A River Enchanted
$1.99 A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross
The Reading List
$1.99 The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
$6.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
The Writing Retreat
$5.99 The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
Previous Daily Deals

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize
$1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb
The Family Plot
$1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins
Check, Please!
$0.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
Penance
$2.99 Penance by Kanae Minato
