Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 5, 2023 Deals May 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99 Rules of Civility by Amor Towles Get This Deal $5.99 Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney Get This Deal $4.99 Still Life by Louise Penny Get This Deal $5.99 Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng Get This Deal $5.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $5.99 The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $5.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe Get This Deal $5.99 All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews Get This Deal $1.99 The Stories of Eva Luna by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $5.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $5.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh Get This Deal $5.50 Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $5.99 Final Girls by Riley Sager Get This Deal $1.99 Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang Get This Deal $5.99 The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty Get This Deal $2.50 A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $5.99 The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson Get This Deal $5.50 Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese Get This Deal $1.99 All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue Get This Deal $5.99 The Idiot by Elif Batuman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross Get This Deal $1.99 The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams Get This Deal $6.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson Get This Deal $5.99 The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal $0.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $2.99 Penance by Kanae Minato Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy Illinois To Become First State to Ban Book Bans Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written QUIZ: Can You Decode These Book Titles Scrambled by Google Translate? The Most Read YA Books in College and University Classes Fantasy Books for People Who Don't Like Fantasy Books