Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A River Enchanted
$1.99 A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross
The Namesake
$1.99 The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri
The Vanishing Box
$2.99 The Vanishing Box by Elly Griffiths
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
The Reading List
$1.99 The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
Caste
$2.99 Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
$6.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
The Writing Retreat
$5.99 The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz
Check, Please!
$0.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize
$1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb
Penance
$2.99 Penance by Kanae Minato
The Haunting of Tram Car 015
$4.99 The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Family Plot
$1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins
Big Swiss
$5.99 Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Strike The Zither
$2.99 Strike The Zither by Joan He
The House of Eve
$5.99 The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson 
Previous Daily Deals

The Candy House
$1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Sweet Bean Paste
$5.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa
Horrorstör
$1.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West 
$1.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West  by Katie Hickman
