Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 4, 2023 Deals May 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 A River Enchanted by Rebecca Ross Get This Deal $1.99 The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri Get This Deal $2.99 The Vanishing Box by Elly Griffiths Get This Deal $1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams Get This Deal $2.99 Caste by Isabel Wilkerson Get This Deal $6.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson Get This Deal $5.99 The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz Get This Deal $0.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb Get This Deal $2.99 Penance by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $4.99 The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal $5.99 Big Swiss by Jen Beagin Get This Deal $2.99 Strike The Zither by Joan He Get This Deal $5.99 The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan Get This Deal $5.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa Get This Deal $1.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West by Katie Hickman Get This Deal You Might Also Like Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy 8 New Nonfiction Books to Read in May Genre Blends We Need More Of 9 Nightmarish New Horror Books to Read in May 2023 The Most Read YA Books in College and University Classes